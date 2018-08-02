PETS & ANIMALS

Watch: Loggerhead turtle triumphantly returns to the sea

EMBED </>More Videos

A crowd of volunteers and supporters gathered to celebrate an endangered sea turtle's triumphant return to the wild. (Volusia County Beaches via Storyful)

Branson Kimball
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WTVD) --
A crowd of volunteers and supporters gathered to celebrate an endangered sea turtle's triumphant return to the wild on August 1 after three months of rehabilitation.



Cedar, a 108-pound young male loggerhead sea turtle, was found anemic and underweight on Daytona Beach, Florida, on April 30.

According to Volusia County Beaches' Facebook page, a steady diet of fish, antibiotics, vitamins, and fluids helped the sea turtle improve quickly at the Marine Science Center.

With loggerhead sea turtles being an endangered species, the Marine Science Center volunteers worked hard to nurse Cedar back to health in the hopes he would reach breeding age and help his species thrive.

North Carolina turtle hospital looks to save dying species
Since the mid-90's, the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City has released more than one thousand rehabbed sea turtles back into the Atlantic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesoceansfloridabuzzworthyFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Rabid fox attacks person, dog near Holly Springs
MUST SEE: Bear locked in car makes mess of interior
NC homeowners forced to live with bat colonies
Bear rips into NC man's vintage sports car to get a pack of cookies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man busts through front door of Raleigh McDonald's during robbery
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
Rabid fox attacks person, dog near Holly Springs
Tickets now on sale for 2018 North Carolina State Fair
Wake Forest water main break: Where is it, what's your detour?
Pedestrian struck by car on Duke Street in Durham
MUST SEE: Bear locked in car makes mess of interior
Show More
Durham cat recovering after being shot 15 times with BB gun
Raleigh mansion is the most expensive home in Wake County
Selma police investigating after person found dead in home
Durham HS athlete's future uncertain after video shows him using N-word
Fayetteville teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man
More News