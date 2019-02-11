PETS & ANIMALS

Watch: Pig caught after blocking traffic in Fuquay-Varina

EMBED </>More Videos

A pig in Fuquay-Varina is hogging the spotlight on social media after it was seen running around and blocking traffic on Sunday.

FUQUAY-VARINA (WTVD) --
A pig in Fuquay-Varina is hogging the spotlight on social media after it was seen running around and blocking traffic Sunday.

Paula Wright Messinger caught the pig frolicking around Coley Farm Road during the afternoon on Feb. 10.

"It was funny," she told ABC11. "The pig was following the cop around the cop car repeatedly. It was like a pet."

Officers were called to the scene to help wrangle the piggy.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Our officers assisted in maneuvering (pig emoji) out of traffic and piggy went wee wee wee all the way (home emoji)," the department posted on Facebook.

I guess you can say it wasn't a boaring day...

Officials did not say how the pig got out or if it was given a ticket for obstructing traffic.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsbuzzworthywake county newsFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
Coyote mating season is here, humane society warns
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Hoke County Animal Shelter prepares for surrender of 50 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News