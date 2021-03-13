Pets & Animals

'We live for this': Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh Animal Control Officer had a memorable day at work Friday when he was able to help an injured bald eagle.

Officer Kostka was called about an injured bald eagle on the off-ramp at Interstate 540 and Aviation Parkway.

"Animal control officers, we live for this sort of thing," Kostka said. "So, any animal that we can get a hold of that we can save, it is fantastic."

The caller was standing by their vehicle watching the bird. The officer found the eagle around 15 feet from the edge of the road. The bird was unable to fly away.

Officer Kostka wrapped the eagle in a towel and took it to a veterinary facility at 409 Vick Ave.



The vet treated the bird and passed it off to a licensed rehabilitator.

The eagle, which Animal Control nicknamed "Airie," is now recovering at the American Wildlife Refuge in Raleigh.

Raleigh officers rescue snake caught in mouse trap glue
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighanimal rescuewild animalsbirdsbald eagleraleigh police
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes, hail, strong storms possible Thursday
WCPSS board expected to recommend that 6-12th graders return to Plan A
Lt. Gov. launches website to report 'indoctrination' in NC schools
2 killed in fireworks explosion in SoCal neighborhood
'New normal:' How the pandemic changed our daily language
LATEST: NASCAR legend Richard Petty gets the vaccine
COVID-19 vaccinations boost travel confidence, RDU survey says
Show More
Latino organizations mobilize to educate, encourage amid vaccination gap
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
Hundreds of seasonal summer jobs available in Raleigh
Substantial threat of strong tornadoes in the South this week
COVID-19 task force member on how we can get to full reopening
More TOP STORIES News