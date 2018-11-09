PETS & ANIMALS

Haywood County man punches bear in nose during attack

EMBED </>More Videos

A Haywood County man came face to face with an angry mama bear and lived to tell about it. (Credit: WLOS)

By
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Haywood County man came face to face with an angry bear and lived to tell about it.

"That sucker was eyeball to eyeball to me," Sonny Pumphrey told WLOS about his experience on Tuesday.

Pumphrey said he saw a mother bear and her two cubs outside his home, but then the cubs ran away, leaving the mama bear behind.

"She made a charging dead run at me," Pumphrey. "I hit her right dead on the point of the nose with the first shot. And when I did, she went down and started trying to bite me."

Pumphrey said he kept pounding the bear, who grabbed him, shook him, and swatted him down to the concrete.

Inside their rural cabin, Pumphrey's wife Betty heard the commotion and opened the front door with their little pet Yorkie.

The dog's barking and Betty and Sonny's screams scared the bear off.

Pumphrey has a number of bumps and bruises now and will have to take a series of rabies shots after the attack. But he knows it could've been much worse.

"I could have been dead," he said. "I could have been really cut up bad."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearanimal attackman injurednorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Donkey, emu develop special bond after owner abandons them
Durham man with ALS creates book to raise money for animal shelters
Police officers corral escaped pig on the loose in NJ
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Faulty equipment' blamed for active shooter reports at Topsail High
Man kills girlfriend outside Harnett County home, deputies say
8-year-old pistol-whipped, mother robbed at gunpoint, Raleigh Police say
Amber Alert: Police want to talk to man seen walking near site of kidnapping
Hackers target Burlington police chief's email to steal information
'Backcountry style' advised when using restroom on NC coast
After amendment passes, a nonprofit expands to NC to get photo IDs to voters
Paradise lost: Wildfire destroys most of California town
Show More
Wake Forest snaps N.C. State's home win streak in shocking 27-23 win
Wake Forest Police release video of high-speed chase that ended in deadly crash
Fayetteville man in Waffle House arrest that went viral found guilty
Magic 8 Ball, UNO and pinball headed to Toy Hall of Fame
Exclusive: Mother of kidnapped girl has faith daughter will be found safe
More News