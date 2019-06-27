What are those blobs washing ashore on the Outer Banks? Hint: They're not jellyfish

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mysterious blobs that look like jellyfish are washing up on a North Carolina beach and causing concern for families enjoying fun in the sun.The critters are called sea salp and they're coming ashore on the Outer Banks.Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue posted pictures on Facebook to help people understand what is happening on their beach.The salp exist because of phytoplankton blooms, which are their main food source, according to officials.The black dot in the center of them is their digestive system, and they are completely harmless.