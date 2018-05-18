DOG

What to do if your dog is bitten by a snake this summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Protect your dog from snakes this summer (WTVD)

Hampton Crumpler
As summer temperatures continue to rise, North Carolina is beginning to see more snakes creep out of their holes. For people who own dogs, it can be even more frightening.

Dr. Jeff Nunez, chief of emergency services at Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital in Durham, said the summer months always bring in more cases of snake bites, particularly in dogs.

"This is the time of year we start to see more snake bites," he said. "It's warm and the snakes are all moving around."

Nunez said the central part of the state experiences the most venomous bites.

"In general, Wake and Orange County are considered the state's top counties for venomous snake bites due to a large number of copperheads in the area," he said.

If you let your dog play outside this summer and it gets bit, here's how to handle it:

  • Don't kill the snake. Many people tend to get bit when they try to kill the snake. Instead, try to take a picture of it or keep a mental image of it so the veterinarian can properly identify it and determine if the bite was venomous

  • Take your dog to a veterinarian as soon as possible

  • In the future, keep a close eye on your dog, especially when it's around bushes or wood piles


During the hot summer months, Nunez says he gets 3-5 dog snake bite cases each day.

At the vet, dogs who have suffered a snake bite are either hospitalized and monitored for 12 hours, or they are given some immediate treatment, including antibiotics, and sent home.

After a dog is sent home, it's advisable to keep a close eye on it to make sure it's eating, drinking and not acting out of the ordinary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsnakeveterinarianpetanimalNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
5 dog-friendly beaches in NC your pet will love!
Durham police K9s get protective vests
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News