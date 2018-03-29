PETS & ANIMALS

What's the most popular dog breed in Raleigh?

How ABC11 furbabies match up to top dog breeds in Raleigh (Credit: American Kennel Club)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Who doesn't love a Labrador Retriever?

The Labrador Retriever tops the list of the most popular dog breeds in Raleigh, and throughout the United States, for the 27 year in a row, according to the American Kennel Club's annual poll. This poll uses dog registration data pulled from local zip codes to calculate its rankings.

Raleigh's top five dog breeds are the following:

1. Labrador Retriever
2. Golden Retriever
3. German Shepherd Dog
4. Beagle

5. Yorkshire Terrier

The French Bulldog edged out the Beagle in 2018, for the first time since 1998, to take a spot in the top five dog breeds nationwide.

The French Bulldog edged out the Beagle for the first time since 1998 to take a spot in the top five dog breeds nationwide.



The top five dog breeds in the United States are the following:

1. Labrador Retriever
2. German Shephard
3. Golden Retriever
4. French Bulldog
5. Bulldog

Looking for a new best friend?

