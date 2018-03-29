What's the most popular dog breed in Raleigh?

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Who doesn't love a Labrador Retriever?
The Labrador Retriever tops the list of the most popular dog breeds in Raleigh, and throughout the United States, for the 27 year in a row, according to the American Kennel Club's annual poll. This poll uses dog registration data pulled from local zip codes to calculate its rankings.
Raleigh's top five dog breeds are the following:
1. Labrador Retriever
2. Golden Retriever
3. German Shepherd Dog
4. Beagle
5. Yorkshire Terrier
The French Bulldog edged out the Beagle in 2018, for the first time since 1998, to take a spot in the top five dog breeds nationwide.
The top five dog breeds in the United States are the following:
1. Labrador Retriever
2. German Shephard
3. Golden Retriever
4. French Bulldog
5. Bulldog
Looking for a new best friend? Check out these tweets from ABC11's Julie Wilson.
Though he’s retired, he stills loves watching the @SFGiants. Catch the opening game with this cutie! Adopt him from @APSofDurham! @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/teCCgm6E3U— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 28, 2018
Me either, Delaney. Me either. Adopt this cutie from @APSofDurham! @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/3PTKpKLmXp— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 28, 2018
Jonah loves @KaplanABC11. Also enjoys Cheerios. Adopt jonah from @APSofDurham! @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/mvWvjZJxMN— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 28, 2018
He’s looking at you, person who hasn’t adopted him yet. Better hurry to @APSofDurham to adopt! @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Yy3YQzPOMf— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 28, 2018