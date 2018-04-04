SHARKS

White sharks ping off the coast of North Carolina

They're coming back!

A few white sharks have recently been spotted off the coast of North Carolina.

According to OCEARCH, 5-foot 101-pound juvenile white shark Bruin pinged off the coast of Wilmington on Monday, after a month of silence.

Another white shark, 9-foot, 702-pound George has also been hanging out off North Carolina's coast.


On Wednesday, a Mako Shark named Yinzer also moved in closer to the continental shelf.

You can check out the shark tracker here.
