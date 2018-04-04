White sharks ping off the coast of North Carolina

6ft+ mako shark Yinzer moves in closer to the continental shelf off of North Carolina, is he joining white sharks George and Bruin? @GWSharkGeorge @BruinTheShark pic.twitter.com/rYOubyxp0n — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) April 4, 2018

They're coming back!A few white sharks have recently been spotted off the coast of North Carolina.According to OCEARCH, 5-foot 101-pound juvenile white shark Bruin pinged off the coast of Wilmington on Monday, after a month of silence.Another white shark, 9-foot, 702-pound George has also been hanging out off North Carolina's coast.On Wednesday, a Mako Shark named Yinzer also moved in closer to the continental shelf.