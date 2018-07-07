U.S. & WORLD

WHOA! Fla. fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion

EMBED </>More Videos

Lexis Chancey put up a good fight but ultimately couldn't stave off a hungry shark that decided it wanted her catch as she fished recently off the Florida coast. (Ben Chancey via Storyful)

Danny Clemens
STUART, Fla. --
A woman fishing off the Florida coast put up a good fight but ultimately couldn't stave off a hungry shark that decided it wanted her catch.

Lexis Chancey was fishing on a small boat near Stuart, Florida, when the spectacular scene unfolded. Footage shot for the digital fishing show "Chew On This" showed Chancey working to reel the fish in as one of her companions noticed the approaching sharks.

"Lex, they're coming! Go go go go go!" a man yelled encouragingly from another boat. "They're underneath the boat! Don't stop, don't stop!"

Chancey briefly managed to pull the fish above the surface of the water before the shark grabbed hold. A short battle ensued and, after the shark pulled Chancey's small boat across the water with the force of its fins, the creature snatched its next meal off her line and swam away.

A visibly shaken Chancey later quipped that she was so nervous during the encounter that she had sweat all over the seat of the small boat.

VIDEO: Curious great white shark flirts with police boat off Australian coast
EMBED More News Videos

Two South Australian police officers got up close and personal with a great white shark while they were out on patrol.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalssharksfishingu.s. & worldflorida
U.S. & WORLD
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News