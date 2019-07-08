horses

Wild horse ok after car collision on Outer Banks

A photo of the horse (Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

COROLLA, N.C. -- Caretakers for a group of wild horses on North Carolina's Outer Banks say a horse suffered only minor injuries after a collision with a vehicle on the beach.

The Corolla Wild Horse fund said Sunday that they identified the injured horse as a sorrel stallion that suffered only some swelling and scrapes on his muzzle as a result of the Friday night crash.

The vehicle suffered significant damage Friday night, and the horse ran off in the dark.

Searchers looked for the horse over the weekend, concerned it might have been badly hurt.

Four-wheel drive vehicles are routinely allowed to drive on the Corolla beaches, which are also home to herd of about 100 wild horses. Their lineage is believed to trace back to 16th-century Spanish explorations.
