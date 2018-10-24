PETS & ANIMALS

Wilson animal shelter 'For the Love of Dogs' is over capacity, needs your help

Jeremy Adkins
WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Max and Della Fitz-Gerald run "For the Love of Dogs" animal shelter in Wilson.

They take in dogs that come from a number of unique circumstances, some of which include owners passing away, dog fighting rings and drug busts.

They also have dogs suffering from major medical conditions and need specialized care.

Currently, the shelter is over capacity and they need your help.

Max and Della are in their 70s and need volunteers that can help with the dogs as well as maintaining the 14 acres of property used to house these dogs.

They also need monetary donations to help with the clinic that they run on site.

Live championship wrestling is running a pro wrestling show on Nov. 3 at the Wilson Moose Lodge.

A portion of each ticket sold to the show will go straight to the shelter.

They are also raffling off a dog house from Tuff Shed in Raleigh to help.

If you would like to volunteer with the shelter they are located at 5146 Quaker Road in Wilson. Their email is fitzgeralddella@gmail.com

If you would like more information on Live Championship Wrestling go to https://www.facebook.com/livechampionshipwrestling/

The show to benefit the shelter starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilson Moose Lodge on Nov. 3.
