PETS & ANIMALS

Woman adopts dog who had identical heart surgery as her

EMBED </>More Videos

Sue Blankenship helped raise funds for Bruno's heart surgery, then decided to adopt him. (Spokane Humane Society via Storyful)

A woman adopted the perfect dog after discovering the two had the same heart procedure over 60 years apart.

Bruno the dog was brought to the Spokane Humane Society in Washington where it was discovered he had a severe heart murmur requiring surgery.

Sue Blankenship had the same heart procedure in 1954, so when she heard about Bruno through a friend, she rallied her family to help raise funds for the almost $4,000 in veterinary bills.

Bruno was able to have surgery before Christmas because of the generous donations.


Just before the new year, Bruno was cleared for adoption and Blankenship was able to take home her perfect match.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcute animalsfeel goodbuzzworthypet adoption
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News