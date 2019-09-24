Pets & Animals

Woman bites camel that sat on her at Louisiana truck stop petting zoo

(Shutterstock)

GROSSE TETE, La. -- Authorities in Louisiana say a camel at a truck stop petting zoo sat on a woman after she crawled into its enclosure.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's officials told The Advocate on Sunday that the Florida woman's husband had been throwing treats to their dog under the camel's fence. Their dog went into the enclosure and the woman crawled under barbed wire to retrieve the pet.

That's when the 600-pound camel sat on her. She told deputies she bit the camel to free herself. The woman was brought to a hospital.

Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. said the couple provoked the camel and cited them for a leash law violation.

Tiger Truck Stop is about 16 miles outside of Baton Rouge and keeps Caspar the camel as an attraction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalscamelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for kidnapping suspect closes US-64 near Zebulon
Raleigh Police chase ends with crash, suspect still loose
More NC families using religious exemptions to opt out of vaccinations
Hundreds line up to hear Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Raleigh
'Deplorable:' Trashy Fayetteville home poses health risk, neighbors say
17-year-old wanted for Benson triple shooting
6 from Triangle among 28 arrested in Alamance Co. trafficking sting
Show More
15-year-old football player among 3 shot in Benson during weekend
Renderings show what $500M RDU project will become
After 47 years, Durham's pioneer public health director retires
Driver charged in Chapel Hill crash that injured pedestrian
Phil Freelon to be honored at Durham memorial service
More TOP STORIES News