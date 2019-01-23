Woman charged with animal cruelty after 21 dead horses found in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) --A Cary woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of 21 horses and a dog who were found dead in southern Wake County last week.
Janet Elaine Laven Burleson, 64, has been charged with felony cruelty to animals and felony kill animal by starvation.
Burleson, of the 500 block of Cross Roads Boulevard in Cary, was being held under a $250,000 secured bond.
Four horses that were tested by Wake County Animal Control died from starvation, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Wake County Animal Control tested two miniature horses and two quarter horses, said Eric Curry, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
A total of 21 horses and a dog were discovered dead Friday on the secluded lot off Fanny Brown Road.
One dog was found alive but in bad shape. It is being treated at the Wake County Animal Shelter.
The remaining carcasses have been removed from the property. Curry said.
ABC11 learned earlier this week that the woman who owned the property has died.
The case remains under investigation.
