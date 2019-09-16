Pets & Animals

Missouri woman fighting city law to keep emotional support monkeys

CREVE COEUR, Mo. -- A Missouri woman is fighting to keep her pet monkeys because she says they're emotional support animals.

Texanne McBride-Teahan's neighbors in Creve Coeur see it differently, KMOV-TV reported.

They've told city council members that they're worried about their safety because the monkeys are wild animals and might attack.

"It's a wild animal. They belong in zoos. You know, or in their natural habitat," said Jim Hentschell, who lives next door to McBride-Teahan.

But McBride-Teahan said her pets aren't dangerous.

"They are trained. They assist me. I have PTSD because of something that happened to me, a very bad thing that happened to me a long time ago," she said.

Creve Coeur officials cited McBride-Teahan because the city considers "non-human primates" to be "inherently dangerous animals" along with lions, alligators and pythons, so none are allowed in residential areas.

But her doctor wrote a note saying he prescribed for her to keep them.

"I believe in the rule of law. If they are considered a dangerous animal and can carry something as nasty as hepatitis, they shouldn't be here," Hentschell said.

McBride-Teahan has a court hearing on the matter in November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmissouripetptsdmonkeymental health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC Student believes she's found Silent Sam statue
US flag that survived Hurricane Dorian up for auction
Fatal crash closes 1 lane of I-40 in Orange County
Custodian comforts girl with autism who had rough morning
Fans honor fallen Emu with memorial service
Boy rescued from dangerous rip current at Sunset Beach
Snake found in toilet at Houston area Airbnb
Show More
Video shows burglars kick in California family's front door
Full vote expected on new NC district maps Monday night
Hurricane Humberto strengthens, continues toward Bermuda
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants are now on strike
Woman dreams she swallowed ring, wakes up to find she did
More TOP STORIES News