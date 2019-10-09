Pets & Animals

Pittsburgh woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts under car hood

PITTSBURGH -- A woman in Pittsburgh discovered that a squirrel had been hard at work, and storing nuts in the hood of her car.

She found more than 200 walnuts and a bunch of grass stuffed inside.

The car owner, Holly Persic, discovered it earlier this week while driving.

She smelled something she thought was burning gas, and popped the hood to discover the squirrel's work.

It didn't damage the car, but the squirrel lost its winter savings.

Her husband Chris posed in photos with the big find.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniasquirrelcar
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh mayor race likely headed to runoff election
44-year-old charged in death of Raleigh high school basketball star
View the election results here
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold in NC
Tiny home community could be reality in Fayetteville
Fort Bragg soldier to receive Soldier's Medal
Companies like Spectrum will no longer prorate bills
Show More
Mom of boy with special needs says shower 'fix' made bathroom unsafe
Hurricanes start season 4-0 for first time in franchise history
Police ID man accused of killing woman in Durham hit-and-run
Raleigh church's community garden donates half of what's grown
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
More TOP STORIES News