Pets & Animals

Woman frightened after finding unexpected passenger in glove compartment

A woman had an unexpected passenger slither in her car and the removal was all caught on camera.

In Queensland, Australia, a snake catcher came to the woman's rescue after she discovered the snake in her glove compartment while pulling up to a pharmacy.

The video was shared on the snake catcher's Facebook page, Andrew's Snake Removal, on Sept. 14.

The catcher, Andrew Smedley, is seen taking the snake out of the glove compartment after some initial attempts to hold on.

After putting up a fight, Smedley was able to eventually remove the slithering creature.

In his post, Smedly refers to the snake as a redbelly, adding that the woman driving obviously got a fright.

SEE ALSO:

VIDEO: Snake hitches ride on windshield of car

Snake found in toilet at Texas Airbnb

Texas cheerleader bitten by Copperhead snake while practicing routines in backyard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videosnakeanimalsu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
2nd person charged in connection with shooting death of Cannon Hinnant
11-year-old shot in crossfire between cars in Durham
Joe Biden, Donald Trump stopping in Charlotte
New Joe Biden ads feature Rocky Mount businesses
Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
Show More
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
LATEST: WCPSS leaders review plans to return to classroom
Outdoor venues in NC can open at 7% capacity next week, Cooper says
Marine gets high school diploma 66 years late
RBG's Supreme Court seat looms over 2nd Tillis, Cunningham debate
More TOP STORIES News