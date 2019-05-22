animal news

Oakland woman says Wag! dog walker left her pet in pool of its own blood

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An Oakland, California, woman claims her pet was left in a pool of its own blood after she hired a dog walker through the Wag! app.

Kimberly Schwab shared photos of her dog, who she said was left injured and alone for five hours.

She thinks her dog was hurt while on her walk because there was blood all over the outside fence that leads into her house.

The dog is recovering after getting more than 50 stitches on her face.

Wag! said it immediately suspended the pet care provider from the platform as the company investigates what happened.

Wag! issued this statement:

"We were saddened to hear about the injury to the pet, and we thank the pet parent for reaching out to make us aware of the situation. We moved immediately to suspend the pet care provider from the platform while we investigate what happened. We'll be working with the pet parent to help ensure her dog has the appropriate care necessary for a swift recovery. We take the health and safety of the dogs on the Wag! platform very seriously."
