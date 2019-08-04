Pets & Animals

Woman spots snake in gas station pump touch screen

This may just have your skin crawling next time you're filling up.

A Kansas woman says she found a snake inside the touch screen of a gas pump.

At first, she thought it was a strange piece of rubber molding that had fallen inside...until it started slithering around.

In the video above, the snake can be seen attempting to maneuver through the pump screen.

"I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump," the woman recalled.

She alerted the manager who later removed the reptile, but she says she is still creeped out by the snake, and she'll use a different pump next time just to be safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalskansassnakecaught on videogas station
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gun control advocates call for change after El Paso mall massacre
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Man shoots home invaders who attacked him in the middle of the day
Excitement for UNC Football inspires one fan to pop the question
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Police: Man broke into Raleigh home, exposed himself to sleeping women
Plan emerges that could save Wilbur's Barbecue
Show More
Nursery dog comes out of retirement to help raise cheetah cub
Sheriff: 23-year-old woman shot while driving in Wendell
Worst mass shootings in recent US history
El Paso shooting: Trump, politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall
Residents complain of rats, trash piled high at Durham apartment
More TOP STORIES News