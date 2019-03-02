u.s. & world

Animal saved from icy Estonian river turns out to be a wolf

EMBED <>More Videos

Estonian construction workers got the shock of their lives when they found out the animal they saved from an icy river was not a dog but a wolf.

HELSINKI -- Estonian construction workers got the shock of their lives when they found out the animal they saved from an icy river was not a dog but a wolf.

Rando Kartsepp, Robin Sillamae and Erki Vali told the Postimees newspaper they were working at the Sindi dam on the frozen Parnu River in southwestern Estonia when they saw an animal frantically swimming in a maze of ice.

They rescued the ice-coated animal and took it to a shelter. A hunter told them it was about a one-year-old male wolf suffering from shock and hypothermia.

The young wolf recovered after a day and was released back into the wild with a GPS collar.

Estonia has an estimated 200 wolves. The grey wolf was voted Estonia's national animal by nature organizations in 2018.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuewild animalsus worldwolverine
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Opossum is next meal for this dinner plate-sized tarantula: VIDEO
Wildlife officials find 700-pound gator in Southwest Georgia
SpaceX Crew Dragon, built to carry humans, launches demo flight
Momo Challenge isn't real: How parents can deal with internet hoaxes
TOP STORIES
Plane submerged in marsh following crash in Franklin County
60s today but Arctic air moving in this week
SpaceX Crew Dragon, built to carry humans, launches demo flight
Raleigh police charge man after chase ends in crash on I-440
Wildlife officials find 700-pound gator in Southwest Georgia
Social media outraged after family's dog seized, sold on Ebay
New NC bill aims to allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom
Show More
Mardi Gras events in the Triangle, and other things to do this weekend
Garner High School student sends warning about distracted driving
Momo Challenge isn't real: How parents can deal with internet hoaxes
Police locate missing 86-year-old Henderson woman
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
More TOP STORIES News