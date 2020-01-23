Pets & Animals

Cat dubbed 'world's worst cat' up for adoption

NORTH CAROLINA -- A North Carolina animal shelter has taken an unusual approach to getting one particular cat adopted.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted the cat's picture with the label, "World's worst cat."

The cat, named Perdita, is described as liking jump scares, lurking and being queen of the house, all fairly standard kitty traits.

However, it also says she doesn't like kittens, dogs or children which means she needs to be a solo cat.

The 4-year-old domestic short hair was saved on Christmas Eve after she was abandoned because her previous owner died.


The shelter manager said at first she seemed "pretty sweet," but the next day she was "a grump" and "a jerk."

"She's like the definition of a Grinch," the animal shelter manager said.

The post is getting a lot of attention and a few hundred dollars in donations.

If you are called to give a difficult kitty a forever home, fill out an application at Mitchell County Animal Rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinacatspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooter helps daycare owner get back $6,100 state owed her
New boutique hotel open in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh leaders move ahead with downtown headquarters hotel
Thousands of Census jobs remain open
Man arrested, charged with sex crimes involving 10-year-old
NC Museum of History opens Green Book display
DHA extends hotel stays for weary McDougald Terrace residents
Show More
Hope Mills parish house to be demolished despite preservation attempt
Former Cary doctor shot, killed by Uber driver in SC
WCPSS defends lunch table cleaning method as petition resurfaces
NC preacher charged with over 100 counts of child sex crimes
Waffle House again taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
More TOP STORIES News