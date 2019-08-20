Pets & Animals

Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive, new research shows

We don't need another reason to hate hurricane season, but it appears research is going to give us another one anyway.

According to a study published in the journal "Nature Ecology and Evolution," hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive.

Researchers found that spiders that live in storm-prone areas such as the Gulf Coast and the East Coast can become far less docile after a major storm event.

The colonies aggressively pursue food and produce more egg cases. On top of that, their offspring have a better chance of surviving into early winter.

The team of researchers gathered their information by monitoring subtropical storm Alberto and hurricanes Florence and Michael during the 2018 hurricane season.

