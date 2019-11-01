Pets & Animals

Zeus the dog recovering after extensive burns found along body

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zeus the dog is back up and moving after being found two weeks ago with extensive burns along his body.

The two-year-old pitbull had his bandages removed on Monday, according to a Facebook post by Carolina Adopt-A-Bulls rescue. Dr. Chuck Miller of Triangle Veterinary Hospital says he is healing nicely.

The pitbull is beginning to use his legs more but will need another surgery in two weeks. If all goes as planned, this will be his last surgery.

Zeus received extensive care for several burns along his body after a local doctor believed someone poured scalding chemicals or hot water along his spine. Despite his wounds, he is proving to be a real warrior.

"It's his will to live," said Miller.

The dog was seriously abused. He was found with wounds along his back, legs and even tail. He also had a broken hip.

"It just breaks your heart that someone would do something like this to an animal," said Miller. "He's always giving us kisses and he's so trusting."

The rescue organization Carolina Adopt-a-Bulls heard about his condition. Volunteers took him from a shelter near Concord and brought him to Durham to receive care.

"He just stole our hearts immediately,' said Miller.

Carolina Adopt-A-Bulls Rescue launched a t-shirt fundraiser for Zeus and raised $5,114 to help cover the cost of treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdurhamdogsanimal abuseanimal rescuepetsgofundmedonations
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parking in Raleigh? What you need to know before getting towed
Tarboro teen accused of assaulting 75-year-old woman, stealing her car
Harnett County grandmother charged in child neglect case
Duke doctors on the cutting edge for lung cancer
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Police: Man gets naked at NC church, punches churchgoer
UNC, Duke join forces to fight childhood cancer
Show More
Now Open: Tin Roof Raleigh, a live music joint
Victim identified in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville
High school teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with student
Habitat for Humanity teams up with community to build homes for veterans
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
More TOP STORIES News