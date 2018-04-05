PETS & ANIMALS

'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper investigated by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Ohio have been getting some strange calls about so-called "zombie" raccoons, and officials in Cook County have seen them as well. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO --
Authorities in Ohio have been getting some strange calls about so-called "zombie" raccoons.

The raccoons are infected with distemper, a virus that can kill dogs or cats, and causes them to exhibit strange symptoms. Animal control officials said they've been seeing more "zombie raccoons" in Ohio's Cook County.



Imagine seeing a raccoon on its hind legs, saliva dripping from its mouth, its head nodding up and down and teeth bared as you let your dog out in the morning.

"Oh my god, I would go back inside," said Nicole Neglia, who was dog sitting for a friend. "I would just make sure that I was in between the dogs and the raccoon and keep the dogs safe and get away as quickly as possible."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I'd immediately pick him up," agreed Scott Blomberg, talking about his French bulldog. "He would probably go after him realistically. He's kind of fearless."

Distemper causes coughing, tremors, and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.

"So they can be acting like they're limping," said Dr. Donna Alexander, Cook County Animal and Rabies Control. "They can't use their back legs. They can be standing on their back legs and then falling over. Any kind of neurological equilibrium problems are signs of distemper as well."

Animal control officials and police in Ohio are investigating multiple sightings of infected animals. Alexander said they've seen an uptick in distemper infected raccoons in Cook County as well.

"It's pretty terrifying," Blomberg said. "I would definitely want to get my dog vaccinated to avoid contact with that."

That's exactly what pet owners should do.
"The best way to prevent distemper in your companion animals is to vaccinate," Alexander said. "The vaccinations are the most important thing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsraccoonsu.s. & worlddogscatsCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News