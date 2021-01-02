Pets & Animals

New Year's resolutions: Dogs and cats could be key to sticking to 2021 fitness goals

By Eyewitness News
If your New Year's resolution is to be healthier, cats and dogs could be good motivation to help you stick to it.

Animal advocates in Utah's Animal Society say that a dog can be a great partner for a walk or run and pets are also good for mental health.

"We can go out and walk with our pets -- run if you're runners or take them hiking -- and even cats can enjoying walking on a harness and be present in the moment and pet your dog or cat and feel that release of the pressure on our lives these days," said Temma Martin of Best Friends Animal Society.

The advocates say if the pandemic has made you feel more isolated, pets are a great way to become more social.

They say animals are natural ice breakers and a great way to meet like-minded people.

However, masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings are strongly encouraged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogsnew year's evecatspetsmental wellnessdognew year's daymental health
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC Health acquires COVID-19 vaccines meant for Orange Co. Health Dept.
LATEST: NC awaits new COVID-19 numbers after New Year's lag
Forecast: More rain tonight but much warmer Saturday
Duke at Florida State postponed due to COVID-19; Coach K quarantining
US inches closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths
Romney slams vaccine distribution roll out: 'As incomprehensible as it is inexcusable'
Wake 2.0: Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
Raleigh's live performances face uncertain plans in 2021
Babies born in North Carolina on New Year's Day
Man charged with executive order violation after New Year's Eve party
Samaritan's Purse builds emergency field hospital to aid in COVID-19 surge
More TOP STORIES News