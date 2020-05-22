Society

Breweries, wineries, distilleries allowed to reopen under Phase 2 adjustments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Breweries, wineries and distilleries are allowed reopen under Phase 2 after clarifications were made to Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Cooper announced clarifications would be made to the order. Late Friday afternoon, an adendum to the order specified that breweries, wineries and distilleries would be allowed to reopen. The ruling continues to exclude bars and nightclubs from reopening.

The guidance reads in part:
"An establishment shall not be considered to be "principally engaged in the business of selling alcoholic beverages for onsite consumption" - and it may be open under Executive Order No. 141 - if it meets the following test:

  • It produces alcoholic beverages for commercial sale off-premises and is, therefore, permitted by the ABC Commission under N.C. Gen. Stat. 18B-1101 to 18B-1105.

    The import of this Guidance is that eating establishments and restaurants as defined in N.C. Gen. Stat. 18B-1000(2) & (6) and breweries, wineries, and distilleries permitted under N.C. Gen. Stat. 18B-1100 et. seq. are allowed to open under Section 8(A) of Executive Order 141."


The guidance still requires businesses to acknowledge Phase 2 rules, such as operating at half capacity, as well as implementing social distancing rules.
