amtrak train crash

Amtrak engineer found not guilty in train derailment that killed 8 people in Philadelphia

The jury acquitted Bostian after a little more than an hour of deliberations.
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge questions charges as jury gets Amtrak engineer's case

PHILADELPHIA -- An Amtrak engineer was cleared of charges related to a deadly, high-speed derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015.

The jury acquitted 38-year-old engineer Brandon Bostian of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after a little more than an hour of deliberations.

Brandon Bostian, the Amtrak engineer charged in a Philadelphia derailment that killed eight in 2015, arrives for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke



Eight people died and more than 200 people were injured when the train rounded a curve at more than twice the speed limit and derailed in north Philadelphia. Amtrak agreed to pay $265 million in civil settlements to victims and their families.

Bostian's lawyer described him as a lifelong train buff who had a perfect work record until he was distracted by people throwing rocks in the area just before the crash. Prosecutors say he acted with reckless disregard for the safety of his passengers, who were traveling from Washington to New York that Tuesday evening. The train had stopped at Philadelphia's 30th Street station about 10 minutes earlier and was heading north.

Federal safety investigators concluded that Bostian lost what they call "situational awareness" on the track, thinking he was past an S-curve and on a straightaway when he accelerated from about 65 mph to 106 mph. In fact, he was in the middle of the S-curve, and going more than twice the speed limit. Investigators found no evidence he was impaired or using his cellphone at the time.



Amtrak settled the civil litigation with victims and their families in 2016 for $265 million, a new, higher limit set by Congress after the crash.

The criminal case had a more unusual history.

Philadelphia's top prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges after the National Transportation and Safety Board released its findings. The state Attorney General's Office later took the case to trial, after some victims' families pressed for charges.



The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released the following statement after the verdict was read:

"There is no question that the excessive speed of the train that the defendant operated resulted in death and injury to his passengers. Our goal throughout this long legal process was to seek justice for each and every victim, and help bring victims' families and their loved ones closure. Ultimately, the jury did not find his actions to be criminal, and we respect the jury's verdict."

SEE ALSO: $265 million settlement ordered in fatal Amtrak crash in Philadelphia

Brandon Bostian, the Amtrak engineer involved in a 2015 derailment in Philadelphia, walks from the criminal justice center in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke



The jury had begun weighing the charges Friday morning when the judge announced around noon that an alternate would step in. The jury then began its deliberations from the start.

The jury had to decide whether Bostian sped up intentionally, knowing the risks - the threshold required for criminal negligence.

Common Pleas Judge Barbara McDermott said the juror whose sister died Thursday night came to court Friday and began deliberations before asking to be relieved.

EMBED More News Videos

Eight people died and more than 200 people were injured when the train rounded a curve at more than twice the speed limit and derailed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatrialamtraktrain derailmentamtrak train crashderailment
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMTRAK TRAIN CRASH
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
Man hit by Amtrak train, killed in Raleigh
18-year-old Garner woman hit, killed by train in Apex ID'd
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
TOP STORIES
NC Army vet wanted on murder charges now lives in Ukraine
Wake Co. sheriff on why he fired son of sheriff candidate
Video shows bizarre theft turned food fight in CA
Judge shuts down challenge to Rep. Cawthorn's candidacy
NC woman fights to keep her 'FART' license plate
Sneak peek at new Diane Sawyer special event, 'The Cult Next Door'
Russians take Ukraine nuclear power plant; no radiation after fire
Show More
Cricketer Shane Warne, 52, dies after tweeting tribute to fellow great
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
NC students had learning loss during pandemic, data shows
Krzyzewski admits to reflection as his final home game nears
More TOP STORIES News