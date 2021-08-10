Ballroom hall of famer Jacen Bowman shares his story

PHILADELPHIA -- Jacen Bowman is a Hall of Famer in Philadelphia's "Ballroom" scene, and it's not the ballroom you'd expect!Ballroom is like a sport for the LGBTQ+ community, where "teams" are called "houses" and members compete in "Balls" for trophies and bragging rights in categories like voguing and face.Bowman, who has been participating in Ballroom for 22 years, has elevated his status to Hall of Famer and he is the Queen Mother of the Supreme House of Moncler, meaning he leads that house.Bowman shares his story about how Ballroom changed his life as a young, gay man growing up in Philadelphia.