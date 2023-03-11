Chubby Noodles Meets Chubby Cattle for amazing Pho dish

Vietnamese Pho gets an upgrade featuring Wagyu beef out of a ghost kitchen concept in Philadelphia.

Melissa Hoang developed the concept for Chubby Noodles.

She is collaborating with Chubby Cattle, known for its elevated hot pot restaurants.

Chubby Cattle raises its own Wagyu cattle on a ranch in California.

That is where they get all the meat they use for their hot pot spot in Philadelphia's Chinatown.

Melissa's Vietnamese Pho will capitalize on the high-end beef already sourced to the restaurant.