CAMP FIRE

PHOTOS: Deadly Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California

EMBED </>More Videos

A state of emergency has been declared as one of the deadliest fires in state history burns through Butte County, California. (AP Photo/John Locher)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. --
A wildfire of historic proportions is burning through Butte County, California.



The Camp Fire has been blamed for at least 48 deaths as of Tuesday, making it the deadliest single blaze in California history. The fire, which is also the most destructive in California history, has burned at least 130,000 acres.

One of the hardest hit areas was the town of Paradise, which is about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

"Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said.

RELATED: More California wildfire coverage

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal fireCamp Fire
CAMP FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
The deadliest wildfires in California history
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Police ask public to stop spreading rumors, FBI increases reward
Competing plans hope to fill seat of dead Wake school board member who won re-election
Firefighters battle raging fire at home in Durham
'Rhinestone Rembrandt' designs for some of Nashville's biggest stars
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Innovative program helps former inmates create businesses
NC Democrats sue state over voting district maps
Show More
Police: Durham 18-year-old killed man while wanted for rape
Pumpkin spice doughnut is back at Krispy Kreme
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
4 arrested in connection with 2016 murders of 8 family members in rural Ohio
Relentless rains bring constant flooding to Hope Mills residents
More News