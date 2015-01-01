Photos released of sweepstakes parlor robbery suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police are hoping surveillance pictures of armed robbers hitting a sweepstakes business will help them crack a crime spree during the last two weeks. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are hoping surveillance pictures of armed robbers hitting a sweepstakes business will help them crack a crime spree during the last two weeks.

The surveillance pictures show two suspects entering Treasure Sweepstakes at 3689 New Bern Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Police describe the men as black males thought to be in their late teens or early 20s. At least one of the suspects is armed with a handgun. No one was injured before the suspects left the scene.

The most recent incident happened just before midnight Dec. 31 at Magic Gold Sweepstakes at 4020 Capital Boulevard.

A 911 caller described how three masked men armed with handguns, wearing grey jackets, black pants and black and white sneakers marched in and demanded money from a single employee on duty while four frightened customers watched.

"They're black males they had on nurse... um like hospital nets on their mouths. They had guns and it was three of them and they told everybody to get down on the floor and don't move," the unidentified caller said.

On Dec. 30 another robbery occurred at Capital Sweepstakes at 3303 Capital Boulevard. Before that, another incident happened Dec. 23 at Paradise Bingo at 2620 South Saunders Street. Raleigh detectives are working to determine if there is a relationship between some or all of the crimes. In each, no one was hurt.

Anyone who believes they recognize the suspects or knows anything about the crimes is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve crimes.

Report a Typo
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Raleigh sweepstakes business robbed
Top Stories
Man accused of punching girl in face outside Asheville Mall
Home where Chris Watts killed family to be sold at auction
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Woman sues sheriff, says she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Beloved Outer Banks wild mustang dies
BBB's top 10 businesses in eastern NC ignoring consumer complaints
Show More
Vance County Schools to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
Illinois police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
People are freaking out over this frozen, giant spinning ice disk
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
'Is it really worth it?' Ex-Wake Sheriff weighs in on shootings of law officers
More News