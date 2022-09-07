WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pickleball-Palooza this weekend in Holly Springs

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

WTVD logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Pickleball-Palooza this weekend in Holly Springs

Holly Springs (WTVD) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Wake County is holding a fundraising event this weekend.

The community is coming together for a Pickleball-Palooza this Saturday from 11 am until 5 pm at Ting park in Holly Springs.

More information here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.