'A social game': Pickleball gains popularity across the Triangle among younger generation

The fastest growing sport in America has plenty of loyal follows in central North Carolina

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- With a tournament happening in Wake Forest this weekend, the growing popularity of pickleball is taking the Triangle by storm.

"A lot of things are like fads and this one could be, but I don't believe it is, "Joe Borrelli said.

Borrelli has been playing pickleball for 12 years.

"Well, I wanted you to see this place because it shows how you can convert tennis to pickleball," he said.

Tennis courts all across the Triangle are being transformed into pickleball courts.

The courts in Apex Nature Park and In North Hills Park were packed with players Friday. Older generations say the sport is not as physically demanding, and it's gaining popularity with younger generations.

"If you come back tonight at 5 o'clock, it's gonna be mostly college kids, high school kids, younger adults," Borrelli said.

Pickleball is played like a smaller version of tennis. It is fast and has less impact.

"I just got a cross-court other box they return it when they return it," Borrelli said. "I don't want to give people the impression it's not exercise, because it really is ... It's a social game and it's so easy to learn."

He hopes the pickleball takeover trend continues.

"My hope is just to get more facilities. Because of that, will have more programming, you'll be able to bring in younger kids, will be able to bring in tournaments. Which will just help it grow in the Triangle," Borrelli said.