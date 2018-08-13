Pilot crashed plane into own home after domestic violence incident

Utah man crashes plane into his own home hours after his arrest for domestic violence

Payson, UT --
A Utah man is dead after crashing a plane into his own home hours after he was arrested on domestic violence charges, officials confirm.

It happened at 584 East Canyon Road in Utah County.

The pilot, 47-year-old Duane Youd, was arrested Sunday for a domestic violence incident. He was booked into jail just after 9:15 p.m. and released on bail around 12:30 a.m.

The plane crash was reported around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say his wife and a juvenile male were inside the home at the time, but they managed to get out without injuries.
