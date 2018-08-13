Pilot dies after plane crashes into home with couple inside

JOYEETA BISWAS
One person died after a plane crashed into a Utah home Monday, authorities said.

Flames engulfed the house after the crash and ensuing fire. The pilot, who was the only one aboard, died in the crash, according to officials.

A couple inside the home reportedly escaped uninjured.

Video taken by a neighbor showed flames coming out of the house and people watching from a distance. The neighbor said his mother heard the plane pass by twice before hearing the crash.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna 525, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, officials said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Mexican Navy chases boat, seizes over 2 tons of suspected cocaine
Raeford 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting
Show More
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on San Leandro freeway
More News