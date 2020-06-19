Pilot killed after helicopter strikes power line, crashes in Wayne County field

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A helicopter crashed into a field near Goldsboro, killing the pilot, on Thursday evening.

Wayne County investigators said the helicopter was spraying crops in the area before hitting the powerline 320 Daw Pate Road near Goldsboro just before 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Eugene John Kritter III of Culpepper, Virginia.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the crash.

