Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility

The pilot and the passenger involved in a helicopter crash at the State Highway Patrol training facility have been identified.The pilot has been identified as Trooper R. M. Collie with District 4 in Wake County and the passenger has been identified as Clint Stone, Assistant Federal Security Director with TSA/Federal Air Marshal Service.The helicopter went down around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.The incident happened on the landing pad off Garner Road at E. Tryon Road.The helicopter took off, went about five to six feet above the ground when the pilot lost control and started to fall back down to the ground, Sgt. Michael Baker with the Highway Patrol said.As the aircraft started to fall, the rotor hit the ground, the helicopter fell to its side and the tail broke off.Collie was treated nearby at the SHP medical facility and Stone was transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.The helicopter is a military surplus chopper that was purchased by the highway patrol for training.The NTSB and FAA have been notified and will investigate.