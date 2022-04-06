Pioneers Durham serves as equitable marketplace weekdays and space for church on Sundays

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new shop in Durham is making a high rent district accessible for entrepreneurs. Pioneers Durham serves as a marketplace during the week and will soon be used for church on Sundays in the fall.
The space on Geer Street is used as a tea house and microbusiness marketplace most of the week with dozens of local items sold for local brands and businesses.
"Every brand, every small business that we carry in the small business marketplace tells a really beautiful story a story about empowering women and about lifting up minorities about building equity," Pioneers Durham founder Sherei Lopez Jackson explained .
Lopez Jackson will serve as the pastor of the church. She studied the concept of using multi-use church spaces while studying at Duke Divinity School.
"When I was at Duke, I had a certificate in Missional Innovation where I got to study how new churches can be a gift to the neighborhood and I did a demographic research study on downtown Durham, not thinking I would ever get to stay and live out the project and then that came true. So, I'm very excited to be here," Lopez Jackson explained. "Part of my research with understanding how a church can be a gift to the neighborhood comes down to space. A lot of sacred space is not used during the week and it's used for about an hour or two hours on Sunday. And then it sits empty during the week."
Lopez Jackson says part of her demographic study revealed coming out of the pandemic, many people are struggling with loneliness so she is hoping her space promotes equity and community with workshops, and an affordable co-working space and childcare in the works.
"Our booth rental fee starts at $25 because we want to be really accessible," Lopez Jackson said. "Every brand, every small business that we carry in the Small Business marketplace tells a really beautiful story a story about empowering women and about lifting up minorities about building equity."
