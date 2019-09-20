nc state university

Pipe bursts, flooding NC State building

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Water flooded an N.C. State University building Friday morning.

A pipe appeared to burst in a bathroom in Brooks Hall, shooting water out and causing a sizable mess. Water was seen flowing down steps and out of the building doors.

Brooks Hall is off Pullen Road just south of the university bell tower. A cleaning crew was seen assessing the damage with ABC11 cameras on hand.

Brooks Hall once served as the university's first library and currently houses the school of design.

We'll keep you updated on cleanup progress and what it means for students. Roads in the Brier Creek area were closed in an unrelated water line break Friday morning.
