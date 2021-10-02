This home in Pittsboro was created based on needs during the COVID-19 pandemic

It will be featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes.
The free tour is open to the public as builders show off their work with the latest in home trends, decor and technology.
This home is located at 28 Edgefield Street in the Chatham Park subdivision of Pittsboro.
It has a guest suite with separate entry and a large study which can allow for a space to work.
It has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and is listed at $748,445.
