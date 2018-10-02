Pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths "help me"

EMBED </>More Videos

A pizza delivery man helped a woman who was being kidnapped.

WALDO, Wisconsin --
A pizza delivery driver in southeastern Wisconsin who saw a woman with a black eye mouthing "help me" at a delivery address is credited with alerting police to a kidnapping.

The sheriff's office says a man was paying for the pizza Thursday at the home in Waldo when the woman in the background also mouthed for the driver to call the police.

The Sheboygan Press reports that the driver dialed 911, leading to the arrest of a 55-year-old man at the home.

Authorities say the man had entered the woman's home earlier in the day, punched her, tied her up with a power cord and tried to convince her to get back into a relationship with him.

Waldo is 45 miles north of Milwaukee.

Mother holds burglar at gunpoint after he stole laptop, bananas
A California mother is being applauded for her quick thinking after she held a burglar at gunpoint in her home until police could arrive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappizza911 callWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pet owners report copperhead bites in the Triangle
Mother holds burglar at gunpoint after he stole laptop, bananas
Surge in Triangle crisis line calls since Kavanaugh hearings
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Chapel Hill police chief speaks for first time since Silent Sam came down
Mother sues school after her son fails to make varsity
Yale friend, now NC State professor says Kavanaugh 'has not told the truth' about drinking
Cumberland County fights back against mosquito plague
Show More
Some Duke Energy customers claim smart meters are making them sick
Suspect wanted in Fayetteville driver shooting turns himself in
Staff line hospital walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor
Arrest made in shooting of two men in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Wake County youth motivational speaker accused of raping teen
More News