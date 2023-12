Here is a list of places that are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Triangle

Here is a list of restaurants and stores open in the Triangle.

Here is a list of restaurants and stores open in the Triangle.

Here is a list of restaurants and stores open in the Triangle.

Here is a list of restaurants and stores open in the Triangle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Did you forget that last ingredient for some festive eggnog? or do you need a place to grab a hot meal? Here is a list of restaurants and stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Triangle.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

GROCERY STORES:

Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m.

stores will close at 6 p.m. Publix grocery stores will close at 7 p.m.

grocery stores will close at 7 p.m. Costco will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Target stores will close at 8 p.m.

stores will close at 8 p.m. Food Lion stores will be open until 6 p.m.

stores will be open until 6 p.m. Whole Foods grocery store hours will vary by location.

grocery store hours will vary by location. Lowes Foods closes at 6 p.m.

closes at 6 p.m. Lidl closes at 7 p.m.

closes at 7 p.m. Fresh Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wegmans stores will close at 6 p.m.

stores will close at 6 p.m. Trader Joe's closes at 5 p.m.

closes at 5 p.m. Aldi grocery stores will close at 4 p.m.

grocery stores will close at 4 p.m. Harris Teeter closes at 7 p.m.

RESTAURANTS:

CHRISTMAS DAY:

GROCERY STORES:

Walgreens will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day

Closed Stores: Costco Target Walmart Publix Food Lion Whole Foods Lowe's Foods Lidl Fresh Market Wegmans Sprouts Trader Joe's Aldi Harris Teeter

RESTAURANTS: