theft

Harnett County salon thief returns stolen items, leaves apology letter

By
DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Walk ins are welcome at Plain & Fancy Salon along North Ellis Avenue every day the shop is open. Break ins are not.

"Angela called me Saturday morning and when I saw her name I was like, 'oh no," said Bridget Lee, owner of Plain & Fancy Salon. "I'm thinking what could someone possibly want out of a salon?"

According to Lee, someone pried the back door of the salon open. The person left the hallway filled with items they were supposed to take.

"Laundry bags full of our product, boxes of color, jewelry and a fan. It was all piled up at the back door," said Lee.

Stylist Christy Bass noticed this apology letter on top of the air conditioner unit from the would-be thief. She read it to herself before reading it aloud to everyone else.

"They were asking for forgiveness saying they had an epiphany and the Lord spoke to them and told them they needed to return the stuff we worked so hard for," said Bass.

Both Bass and Lee noticed everything was returned minus a few pieces of jewelry and a fan. They believe this person wasn't a thief at heart. Instead, a good person who nearly made a bad decision.

"They got down the road and realized this is not right," said Bass.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countydunntheftharnett county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend
Small businesses see spike in break-ins during COVID-19 closures
Retired couple's car broken into while they were at Raleigh trail
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News