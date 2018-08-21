EMERGENCY LANDING

Plane carrying rapper Post Malone makes emergency landing after blowing tires during take off

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has an update on the emergency landing at Teterboro Airport.

TETERBORO, New Jersey --
A plane carrying rapper Post Malone made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport in New York after two tires were blown during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Gulfstream IV was en route to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, when the pilot realized shortly after takeoff that the tires had blown. The pilot began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

A spokesperson confirmed the plane was carrying Post Malone, who had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Posts to social media showed Post Malone boarding the plane at Teterboro.

15 others were also on board, officials said.

The plane landed shortly before 4 p.m. at Stewart Airport.

Post Malone fans started arriving at Stewart airport shortly before and could be heard cheering as the plane landed.

The rapper thanked fans for prayers after the jet landed safely. In a tweet, he also lashed out at those who "wished death" on him while he was in the air.

Post Malone was scheduled to perform at the Reading and Leeds Festival in England over the weekend, according to his website's tour schedule.

The face-tattooed singer/rapper took home the song of the year award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night in New York for his hit "Rockstar," featuring 21 Savage. The song is from his latest album, "Beerbongs & Bentleys."

The 23-year-old was joined on stage by rockers Aerosmith and 21 Savage for a wild performance that closed out the awards show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airplaneemergency landingrapperu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMERGENCY LANDING
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on San Leandro freeway
Southwest Airlines loses $100 million in business after fatal accident
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after window cracks
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
US regulators to require inspections after Southwest engine explosion
More emergency landing
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Show More
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
More News