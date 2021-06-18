Pilot killed when airplane crashes at Kinston Dragstrip

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in an airplane crash in Kinston on Thursday night.

According to ABC affiliate WCTI, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Kinston Dragstrip off Highway 11.

The pilot of the airplane was the only person on the plane when it crashed. The identity of the pilot has not been released.

"As of right now, we can confirm there is one fatality. We also confirm that we're still in a holding pattern until federal agencies have to come in and investigate-The FAA AND NTSB. We're in a holding pattern until they arrive sometime in the morning. The scene will remain secure by a mix of the fire department and the sheriff's office," said Daniel Chewning, fire chief of the Sandy Bottom Fire Department.
