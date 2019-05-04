Plane in Florida slides off runway, landing in river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A commercial plane has ended up in a river after skidding off the runway in Jacksonville, Florida.The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the Boeing 737 slid into shallow water, and the plane was not submerged.The Federal Aviation Administration says this was not a commercial flight.The flight was contracted by the Department of Defense.It originated at Guantanamo Bay and was headed to Naval Air Station Jacksonville.Naval Air Station Jacksonville issued the following statement about the incident:The ABC affiliate in Jacksonville says there are about 150 on board.The sheriff says everyone on board is alive and accounted for.