A plane made an emergency landing in a Harnett County field on Thursday.Harnett County sheriff confirmed that a single engine fixed-wing plane, with a single seat, made an emergency landing.The plane was set down in a cotton field approximately one-fourth of a mile east of US Highway 421.Authorities said the plane came to a stop upside down.No injuries have been reported.The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Harnett County Sheriff's Office are investigating.