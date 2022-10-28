Video show terrifying moment Latam Airlines plane nose cracks during storm

Passengers screamed for their lives as luggage flew around the cabin.

SOUTH AMERICA -- Video shows the terrifying moment onboard a plane in South America when the nose of the aircraft cracked during a severe storm.

Passengers screamed for their lives as luggage flew around the cabin.

This happened on a Latam Airlines flight while it hit turbulence on its way from Chile to Paraguay.

Other video shows flashes of lighting outside as passengers shrieked.

The plane made an emergency landing.

It's not clear what caused the crack in the plane's exterior.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires CEO and CFO, sources say

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip