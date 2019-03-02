Plane submerged in marsh following crash in Franklin County

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a plane crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County.

According to the FAA, the plane took off from the Triangle North Executive Airport, heading towards Hilton Head, S.C., and crashed about 7:20 p.m. into Clifton Pond, near Louisburg.

The Highway Patrol said the investigation had been turned over to the FAA.

Raw video clip: Crews at scene of Franklin County plane crash.


The FAA released the following statement:

A Cessna C182 aircraft crashed into Clifton Pond, one mile south of Louisburg, N.C., about 7:20 p.m. today. The aircraft took off from Triangle North Executive Airport and was heading to Hilton Head, S.C. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause for the accident.

The FAA also mentioned that the pilot was the only person on board.

ABC11 also learned that the plane that went down was registered to a Raleigh company.

Emergency crews told ABC11 that this appears to be "a recovery effort."

Franklin County first responders searched through extremely muddy conditions and told ABC11 they will not take the plane out of the water until Saturday morning.

Franklin County emergency crews are responding to a plane crash that happened Friday night.

