13 must-have items for a comfortable flight and vacation

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

1. Away Bigger Carry-on

Never worry about your carry-on space again with this Away Bigger Carry-on luggage. It's high-quality, built to last, and great for long trips. For $20 more, you can add a USB charger to the bag, making it ultra-functional.

Image credit: Away

2. Cariuma Slip-on Shoes

What do Robert Downey Jr., Pete Davidson, and Helen Mirren have in common? They all played superheroes, and they all wear sustainable Cariuma shoes. This eco-friendly slip-on will be your best friend in any travel setting with its comfort and stylish minimalist design.

Image credit: Cariuma

3. Passport Holder

Don't let your most important documents suffer from wear and tear or be left behind during travel rushes. Keep them all in one place with this stylish passport holder.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Collapsible Water Bottle

Stay hydrated throughout your flight, and collapse the bottle when you're done. Simply perfect for those traveling through Europe with only a tidy backpack.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Jet Lag Mask

It's called the Jet Lag Mask for a reason! Say goodbye to dehydrated skin, grease, and pimple outburst with The Jet Lag Mask, which effortlessly nourishes, hydrates, and calms your skin.

Image credit: Sephora

6. Magnetic Travel Capsules

Take what you need and leave the clunky bottles behind. These travel capsules are leakproof containers designed to maintain your routines wherever you are.

Image credit: Cadence

7. Memory Foam Neck Pillow

Are the long flights taking a toll on your sleep routines? Have the shut-eye you deserve with this sturdy yet comfortable neck pillow on all your travels, and even when you're at home reading, working, or playing video games. Comfort has never been easier.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Portable Charger

Anker is best known for their amazing soundbars, but their chargers are no slouch either. Avoid your phone telling you you're at 5% battery with this portable charger: compact, durable, and a travel must-have.

Image credit: Amazon

9. Longchamp Tote

Keep all of your travel essentials and then some all in one place. There's a reason you see this tote everywhere: It's durable, water resistant, and can hold everything you need (and everything you don't need but want anyway).

Image credit: Nordstrom

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Keep your mind occupied with Taylor Jenkins Reid's wildly popular book, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, about an aging Hollywood star who's ready to open up about her glamorous and scandalous life: your flight will fly by with this gripping page-turner.

Image credit: Amazon

11. Lululemon Joggers

Traveling can already be an uncomfortable experience, so keep yourself comfy-cozy in a pair of Lululemon joggers.

Image credit: Lululemon